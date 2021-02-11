Public supports climate-change action

A survey organized by the United Nations Development Program and the University of Oxford engaged 1.22 million people in 50 countries. Sixty-four percent of the people surveyed say climate change is a global emergency. Results of the “The Peoples' Climate Vote” will be shared with governments in 2021 prior to the United Nations Climate Summit in November in Glasgow, Scotland.
The survey was distributed across mobile-gaming networks to include difficult-to-reach audiences, especially those younger than 18 years of age. Respondents were asked if climate change was a global emergency and whether they supported 18 key climate policies in six areas – economy, energy, transport, food and farms, nature and protecting people. The most popular climate policies are listed.
- conserving forests and land – 54 percent support
- more solar, wind and renewable power – 53 percent support
- adopting climate-friendly farming techniques – 52 percent support
- investing more in green businesses and jobs – 50 percent support
Results showed support for climate policies beyond the current state of play. Majorities supported more renewable energy in eight of the 10 survey countries with the greatest level of greenhouse-gas emissions from the power sector.
There was majority support for conserving forests and land in four of the five countries with the most emissions from land-use change. Nine out of ten of the countries with the most urbanized populations supported increased use of electric cars and buses, or bicycles.
"The results illustrate that urgent climate action has broad support amongst people around the globe, across nationalities, age, gender and education level,” said Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Program. “But more than that, the poll reveals how people want policymakers to tackle the crisis. It signals ways in which countries can move forward with public support as we work together to tackle the enormous challenge."
Visit undp.org and search for "The Peoples' Climate Vote" for more information.