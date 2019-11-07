Peru has some of the most diverse ecosystems on Earth. The country produces a variety of crops – from corn and quinoa to avocados, grapes and coffee. But water is scarce in Peru’s Arequipa region where farmers rely on irrigation to expand into lowland desert areas. That increases competition for the area’s dwindling supply of clean water.
“There are social, environmental and economic costs to taking water from one region and sending it to another,” said Tim Filley, a professor of geochemistry and soil science at Purdue University. “It’s disrupting the entire fabric of a region in terms of how agriculture has been conducted for millennia.”
Similar environmental issues are occurring across South America. Mining and farming fuel the economy but with unseen and sometimes ignored consequences. Countries often lack the research capacity and technological capabilities to address the challenges complicating food, water and energy production.
Purdue is partnering with several of Peru’s universities to research how physical and social sciences could be integrated to find solutions to Peru's environmental challenges. The collaboration could serve as a model for other developing countries facing similar hardships from climate change, diminishing resources and environmental degradation.
Purdue is working with the Arequipa Nexus Institute for Food, Water, Energy and the Environment, located at the Universidad Nacional de San Augustín. Purdue also is collaborating with the Institute for Human and Ecosystem Health Sustainability at the Universidad Nacional del Centro del Peru.
“We’re working together to establish infrastructure that would help create research, innovation and commercialization ecosystems on their campuses,” said Filley, who co-directs the Nexus Institute.
He’s working with Henry Gustavo Cornejo Polanco, his counterpart at Universidad Nacional de San Augustín.
“The programs are designed to develop solutions that are adaptative, that incorporate local talent, and that are responsive to the region’s complex needs and social norms,” Filley said.
More than 100 faculty from Purdue and the Universidad Nacional de San Augustín in the past year have begun work to build research capacity. More than 60 Purdue faculty members in seven colleges are conducting research in the sustainable and equitable utilization of natural resources to create solutions in Peru. Several areas are being addressed.
- sustainable water management
- identifying and mapping soil impairments
- strengthening Arequipa’s grape and wine industry
- advancements in sustainable agriculture
- designing net-zero energy buildings
- creating robotic water-quality monitoring and distribution systems
- defining social-science tools to identify points of conflict and solutions related to natural resources
Peru’s mining canon is funding the projects. A portion of the funding is required by law to be allocated to universities for research and technical infrastructure in the mining-production region. Visit facebook.com/arequipanexus for more information.