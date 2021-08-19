Pyrolysis technology collaboration formed

Frontline BioEnergy recently delivered the final module of the Stine pyrolysis plant to the project site in Redfield, Iowa. A collaboration between Stine Seed Farms and Frontline BioEnergy, the project was launched to transform biomass into biochar and bio-oil. The companies will partner to commission and start operating the plant soon.
The project will bolster Iowa’s farming industry by creating a value-added market for corn stover and other unused biomass, said Harry Stine, CEO of Stine Seed Farms. Autothermal pyrolysis is a process developed and patented by Iowa State University researchers. It can be used to convert agricultural waste into products without the combustion required by many conversion facilities, according to Frontline BioEnergy.
The pyrolysis process can convert agricultural byproducts into a biochar soil amendment. In addition to biochar, the plant is expected to produce bio-oil, which can be used to produce bio-asphalt or refined to create diesel and jet fuel. The plant also is expected to produce thermal energy, which can be used for process heat or electrical generation.
Frontline CEO Jerod Smeenk said the Stine Seed project will demonstrate the scalability and operability of the autothermal pyrolysis process. Frontline BioEnergy of Nevada, Iowa, develops gasification solutions for renewable energy, fuels and products. Visit frontlinebioenergy.com or stineseed.com for more information.