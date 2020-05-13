The Radicle Protein Challenge by Syngenta recently was launched to identify and award companies with new solutions to support the future of proteins. The competition was launched by Syngenta and Radicle Growth, an acceleration fund that selects innovative agricultural and food technology startups for investment. Applications are sought for new or experimental protein sources or protein-conversion technologies that will solve challenges spanning from plant-based agriculture to the regenerative side of agriculture, according to Syngenta.
The companies are seeking entrepreneurs from around the world to apply for the competition. The contest winner will be awarded $1 million. The second-place winner will be awarded $250,000.
“Innovative protein sources are increasingly important for a growing population, said Erik Fyrwald, CEO of Syngenta.
Kirk Haney, managing partner of Radicle Growth, said, “Gallup data confirm that about a quarter of Americans are eating less meat than before. This has increased demand for plant-based and cellular alternatives to traditional protein sources. Many companies focused on this space have plans to launch in the near-term. We look forward to seeing the companies emerging in, and looking to grow, in this space and providing them the capital they need to overcome the challenges of growing the segment and staying ahead of consumer demands.”
As many as six finalists will be chosen from the pool of applicants. The finalists will participate in a pitch-day competition in fall. Applications are open through May 29. Visit radicle.vc and search for "The Radicle Challenge" for more information.