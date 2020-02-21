A prototype raspberry-picking robot successfully completed two field trials in 2019 in collaboration with a fruit grower in the United Kingdom. Fieldwork Robotics has its origins at the United Kingdom’s University of Plymouth. The startup company is initially focused on developing robots to harvest raspberries.
Scientists at the company and the university also are developing proof-of-concept robots for harvesting other soft fruits and vegetables. The company recently received funding to commercialize the work of Martin Stoelen, a lecturer in robotics, to accelerate development of robots. Stoelen also is working on a tomato-picking project in partnership with Shanghai Jiao Tong University, which has received funding from the Agri-Tech in China. Visit youtube.com and search for HxbgkU5X8oQ to watch a video of the prototype harvesting raspberries.