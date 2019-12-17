RCI recently agreed to acquire the Ag-Bag product line from CNH Industrial America. Ag-Bag of St. Nazianz, Wisconsin, specializes in bagging of forages and other agricultural commodities.
Products will be marketed as the "Ag-Bag by RCI" brand name. RCI specializes in hay and forage equipment for commercial operations. It has since 2011 worked with Ag-Bag products, providing engineering and prototype-manufacturing services for the product line.
RCI will bring all Ag-Bag employees from CNH to RCI. All operations for the product line will be relocated to RCI facilities in Mayville, Wisconsin. Visit ag-bag.com or RCIengineering.com for more information.