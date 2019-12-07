Large genomes can pose challenges for plant scientists working to introduce genetic changes. Recombineering is one way to introduce changes to large segments of deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA. But it isn’t commonly used by plant scientists. A new set of tools to make recombineering of plant genes faster has been developed by researchers at North Carolina State University. The toolset will improve the precision and reliability of fundamental plant science, said Jose Alonso, a professor of plant and microbial biology at the university.
Anna Stepanova, an associate professor of plant and microbial biology at the university, said, “We’re adding an extra copy of a gene of interest. We’re not modifying the gene in the chromosome, but the gene is surrounded by the same large flanking DNA sequences that regulate it in the chromosome. It allows us to capture the normal environment of the gene, and when and where the gene is turned on and off.”
The toolset can be used to introduce genetic modifications in most plant species such as corn, rice and tomatoes. But currently it’s easier to use in well-studied model plants such as Arabidopsis.
One tool involves adding glowing tags to a protein of interest to track where it’s made within growing plants. Another tool is used to trim excess or problematic DNA sequences. Another tool facilitates transferring a newly modified gene of interest into a plant.
The toolset and the team’s protocols can be used to modify a single gene or be used in studies to investigate an entire genome – 96 genes at a time, Stepanova said. Most researchers will use the toolset to study 10 to 20 related proteins, she said.
The North Carolina State research team added a yellow fluorescent tag to 96 genes involved in producing plant hormones. They transferred the tagged gene to bacteria that subsequently inserted the tagged gene into the cells of Arabidopsis flowers. Some of the seedlings produced by the flowers received the modified gene and glowed yellow under certain conditions. The researchers looked at when and where the glowing-yellow proteins were produced to understand when and where plants make or respond to auxin, a growth hormone.
The researchers recently shared their methods in Plant Cell. They also have made the toolset available through the Arabidopsis Biological Resource Center. Visit plantcell.org -- search for "recombineering" -- or abrc.osu.edu for more information.