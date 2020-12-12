Record wind-turbine installations expected

More than 23 gigawatts of wind-turbine generating capacity is expected to come online in the United States in 2020. The previous record of 13.2 gigawatts was added in 2012, according to data collected by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Most annual-capacity additions come online in the final months of each year.
Impending phaseout of the full value of the U.S. production-tax credit at the end of 2020 is leading to more capacity additions than average. Previous tax-credit reductions also led to significant wind-capacity additions in 2012 and 2019.
The Energy Information Administration's November 2020 "Short-Term Energy Outlook" shows wind’s share of U.S. electricity generation increasing from 7.4 percent in 2019 to 8.8 percent in 2020. That’s more than any other renewable electricity-generation source. The agency forecasts wind’s share to reach 10.3 percent in 2021. Visit eia.gov and search for "short-term energy outlook" for more information.
