Red Jacket Award to be presented

The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association will present its Daluge Red Jacket Award during the organization’s Football Fire-Up event Sept. 11 in Madison, Wisconsin. The 2021 award recipient is the late Bob Kaczmarek.
Kaczmarek is being honored posthumously for his years of dedication and service to the Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association. He served on its board for nine years and served as president of the organization in 1997 and 1998. He served as treasurer during the organization’s transition from Ag Hall to a self-sufficient organization. He maintained relationships with Ag Hall and the UW-Foundation, ensuring that all scholarships continued to be awarded as designated.
Before his health challenges he worked behind the scenes to establish the Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. Through the fund members and supporters have been able to continue to support the Outstanding Sophomore Awards.
Kaczmarek graduated from UW-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in construction administration. He received a master’s degree in business administration from UW-Milwaukee. “Badger Bob” also led the Kenosha-area efforts for the Wisconsin Alumni Association.
He also is known for his service to Badger Boys State. He was a counselor for many years, and enjoyed the opportunity to inspire, teach and lead young men in their civic responsibility and journey.
The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association Daluge Red Jacket Award honors Rick and Peggy Daluge. Rick Daluge was the organization’s executive director for many years. He also was a founding member of the National Agricultural Alumni and Development Association. He served as the placement director and then as the assistant dean at the UW-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. He retired in 2008 after having served as director of the Farm and Industry Short Course at UW-Madison.
The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association will hold its annual meeting beginning at 2:45 p.m. The meeting will be followed by the Fire-Up Tailgate, which will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The Daluge Red Jacket Award will be presented at 4 p.m. All the events will be held Sept. 11 at the UW Foundation parking lot, 1848 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin. Visit www.WALSAA.org to purchase tickets for the Fire-Up event and for more information.