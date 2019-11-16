A free webinar will address how to reduce the risk of adverse pregnancy and perinatal illness for female agricultural producers. The webinar has been developed to help participants in several ways.
- identify unique exposures and risks associated with farm tasks
- identify reproductive health and safety issues for women
- locate evidenced-based resources in the field of agricultural health
- develop hazard map of work exposures
- select appropriate personal-protective equipment for farm tasks
The webinar will be presented by Knesha Rose-Davison, health-communications director for the AgriSafe Network. Rose-Davison has 12 years of public-health experience in maternal child health, health disparities and health education.
The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 25. Visit agrisafe.org or call 866-312-3002 for more information.