A free webinar will address how to reduce the risk of adverse pregnancy and perinatal illness for female agricultural producers. The webinar has been developed to help participants in several ways.

  • identify unique exposures and risks associated with farm tasks
  • identify reproductive health and safety issues for women
  • locate evidenced-based resources in the field of agricultural health
  • develop hazard map of work exposures
  • select appropriate personal-protective equipment for farm tasks

The webinar will be presented by Knesha Rose-Davison, health-communications director for the AgriSafe Network. Rose-Davison has 12 years of public-health experience in maternal child health, health disparities and health education.

The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 25. Visit agrisafe.org or call 866-312-3002 for more information.

