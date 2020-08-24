The Regenerative Organic Certified standard for food, fiber and personal-care products recently completed its pilot phase and is now open for general certification. The first Regenerative Organic Certified products are being introduced to the market.
Before being eligible for the certification farms must first hold U.S. Department of Agriculture organic certification. The Regenerative Organic Certification standard adds more criteria to ensure soil health, animal welfare and social fairness, according to the Regenerative Organic Alliance.
The alliance first established the Regenerative Organic Certified standard in 2018. It conducted a pilot program in 2019 to test the standard on farming operations around the world. With the pilot completed, the alliance will work to increase the number of approved certifiers. It will begin certifying new brands in partnership with its program manager, NSF International. Visit regenorganic.org for more information.