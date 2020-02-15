FieldWatch has added industrial hemp to a list of sensitive crops included in its registry. FieldWatch is a non-profit company states it enhances communication and stewardship among diverse agriculture stakeholders. The addition will enable licensed hemp growers to protect their plots from accidental pesticide exposure, which can damage the sensitive crop, according to the company. Hemp growers in 16 states where FieldWatch operates and have legalized industrial-hemp production can map their sites in DriftWatch, FieldWatch’s online specialty-crop registry. The information helps pesticide applicators exercise caution when spraying in the vicinity of hemp plots. Visit www.FieldWatch.com for more information.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy