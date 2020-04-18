Two Iowa Renewable Fuels Association members recently donated ethanol and glycerin to the state of Iowa for the production of hand sanitizer during the national shortage.
Absolute Energy, an ethanol producer from Saint Ansgar, Iowa, and Western Iowa Energy, a biodiesel producer from Wall Lake, Iowa, made the donations. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association worked with Iowa Prison Industries to secure shipment of the products and other necessary ingredients. Templeton Rye, an alcohol manufacturer from Templeton, Iowa, is providing distilled water for the project. The finished product will be distributed free of charge by the state of Iowa for priority use. Visit www.IowaRFA.org for more information.