Results from a new study of non-operator landowners across the United States is expected to provide landowners and farmers information on advancing conservation practices on agricultural lands. The “Understanding and Activating Non-Operator Landowners: Non-Operator Landowner Survey” focuses on individually or partnership-owned lands, not institutions or trusts.
The study challenged two commonly held ideas about non-operator landowners – that they care only about the financial bottom line and that they don’t really care about the land.
“Our study found they do care about conservation even if they don’t know as much about it or are not as connected to resources that would enable them to obtain more support to facilitate conservation,” said Gabrielle Roesch-McNally, director of American Farmland Trust Women for the Land. “They also care about stewarding the land for future generations and are thinking about farmland preservation.
A few main findings from the study are summarized.
- The gender of non-operator landowners matters but not in ways previously thought. It’s not that women care more for the land. Just as many men non-operator landowners indicated a strong desire to steward and protect the land.
- Many respondents don’t have a succession plan for the land, leaving uncertainty about what will happen to it in the future.
- Non-operator landowners are supportive of renters taking conservation-oriented actions on the land and are willing to support them via mechanisms such as lease changes and cost-share programs.
American Farmland Trust is focusing on five steps to guide future outreach and engagement with non-operator landowners.
- Cultivate greater awareness among non-operator landowners regarding government conservation programs.
- Amplify non-operator landowners’ willingness to support their operators with conservation practices on the land, but there are nuances.
- Reach out to both female and male non-operator landowners to improve outcomes on rented land.
- Engage non-operator landowners to cultivate greater opportunities to strengthen their ties to farming, the land and community.
- Emphasize the need for succession planning among aging non-operator landowners.
Visit farmlandinfo.org for more information.