Rapid Generation Advancement is a new facility recently established at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics. The facility and breeding techniques there have been designed to reduce the plant-breeding cycle by an estimated 40 percent for most crops, according to the institute.
Breeding a new crop variety currently requires about a decade or more, with six or seven years spent in seasonal generational advancements to arrive at elite lines. Those lines are then tested and may be released as varieties. The new facility’s breeding-acceleration techniques are expected to help significantly shorten the six- to seven-year window.
With the Rapid Generation Advancement facility plant breeders can overcome limitations of seasons and photoperiod to more quickly develop elite generations, said Peter Carberry, director general of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Topics.
The facility is comprised of test-bed optimization chambers, light-controlled greenhouse bays and a temperature-regulated light-deprivation polyhouse. Depending on crop and breeding-program requirements researchers can scale their activities in either controlled-greenhouse bays or in the polyhouse facility after using the test beds for protocol development. Each of the installations are equipped to regulate temperature, light and humidity.
Protocols for chickpea, groundnut, pearl millet and sorghum are in place. Protocol development is the first step before a breeding program can use the facility. Public and private collaborators can then integrate the facility’s techniques into their breeding programs.
“We’re attempting to herald a new era of breeding in agriculture-research systems across the world,” said Jan Debaene, head of the breeding program at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics.
