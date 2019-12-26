A 3,000-acre farm near Humphrey, Arkansas, has been established to provide a better understanding of product efficacy and soil context. It combines field-data monitoring and machine-learning analytics.
The ARVA Intelligence Delta Research Farm recently completed harvest on 10 large-scale field trials. The tests were conducted to quantify the efficacy of biological amendments, fertilizers, seed coatings and hybrid crops. The research trials confirm whether a product is effective as well as scientifically demonstrate in what conditions and context a product is most successful.
Matt Rohlik is the managing director of farms and strategic partnerships for ARVA Intelligence. He will manage the research farm.
“The field-scale trials are backed by unbiased machine learning,” he said. “Fertilizer manufacturers, equipment dealers, agronomists and seed companies are working together here to provide grower-centric decisions for all inputs – from planning to application – with a focus on return on investment and sustainability.”
Alex Whitley, managing director of marketing and sales for ARVA Intelligence, said, “We recognize that current field-trial systems have positive and negative results, but we never know ‘why’ because binary trials don’t address context. Our artificial-intelligence engine answered that question. We're providing results in context at scale.”
