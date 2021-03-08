Research finding could boost kernel yield

Stem-cell growth is required for kernel development in corn. The growth is controlled by a set of genes called CLEs. But how those genes change the corn is complicated. Using genome editing, researchers at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory found they could change kernel yield and ear size by fine-tuning the activity of one of the CLE genes, ZmCLE7.
David Jackson, a professor at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and Lei Liu, postdoctoral fellow, used the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats genome-editing technique to tinker with the corn genome-promoter regions and modify stem-cell growth. They determined which sections influence kernel yield. They said they hope to make targeted genome-editing in corn more precise and efficient.
Jackson said he wants to increase the number of kernels per ear. The corn-kernel development pathway includes genes that promote stem-cell growth and differentiation into distinct plant organs. The CLE family contains about 50 related genes, with promoter regions that vary from gene to gene.
The researchers randomly targeted the promoter region. The next step will focus on which part of the promoter is critical. The goal is to identify an allele that can produce more grain yield or ear size. The research recently was published in "Nature Plants." Visit nature.com and search for "Enhancing grain-yield-related traits by CRISPR-Cas9 promoter" for more information.