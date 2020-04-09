Scientists working in the field of agricultural sustainability and agroecology recently addressed strengths and weaknesses in their areas of study. Their opinions were highlighted in a survey conducted by researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Survey respondents expressed satisfaction in their relationships with community members and producers. They also cited as positive factors interest from students and research communities.
But they expressed frustrations with lack of research funding, entrenched financial interests and political partisanship. The scientists also expressed difficulties in communicating their findings beyond academia to the media and policymakers.
Encouraging and preparing researchers to share results of their work, including through media and policy engagement, may be important to improving the transition to a more sustainable agriculture system, the researchers noted. The study recently was published in the “Journal of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Community Development.” Visit foodsystemsjournal.org and search for “state of sustainable agriculture and agroecology research and impacts” for more information.