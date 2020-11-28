Diets lacking fiber are linked to health concerns such as colon cancer and heart diseases. Yet Americans consume just 30 percent of the recommended daily amount of fiber, according to the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research. One way to increase fiber consumption is to produce wheat varieties that contain more fiber.
Therefore the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research has awarded about $480,000 to the University of California-Davis to increase dietary-fiber content in wheat products. Bay State Milling, the California Wheat Commission and LimaGrain Cereal Seeds provided matching funds for a total investment of about $960,000.
A small increase in fiber content in refined-flour products can translate into a significant boost in the public’s consumption of dietary fiber, said Sally Rockey, executive director of the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research.
Commonly known as all-purpose flour, refined wheat flour is more popular than whole-wheat flour in most industrialized countries. But it’s lower in fiber. University of California-Davis researchers, led by Jorge Dubcovsky, a professor of plant sciences, are investigating ways to increase wheat dietary fiber using modified starch-synthesis enzymes.
The first generation of wheat varieties with increased dietary fiber in the plant’s starch showed reduced grain yield, making the grain more costly for consumers. Dubcovsky’s team is developing a second generation of wheat varieties with more fiber in refined flour but with a better grain yield.
Using genetic tools and molecular markers the researchers are identifying genes responsible for wheat yield, quality and fiber content. They're testing combinations of wheat genetics, environmental conditions and growing practices that encourage improved yield and crops with more fiber.
“We increased the relative amount of “resistant-starch,” which isn’t digested in the small intestine and works as dietary fiber,” he said. “We’re now combining modern and traditional breeding methods to improve grain yield of the high-resistant-starch varieties to make this healthy product more affordable.”
Visit foundationfar.org and plantsciences.ucdavis.edu for more information.