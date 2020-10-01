Plants move during the day and as they grow they create their own movement patterns. That "dance" creates a sound that changes based on a variety of environmental factors. Plants in a healthy state have a specific movement pattern. But when they’re stressed the pattern changes. Researchers at Virginia Polytechnic and State University aim to study plant movement patterns to monitor plant health.
Bingyu Zhao, an associate professor in the Virginia Tech-School of Plant and Environmental Sciences, is collaborating with Ivica Ico Bukvic, a professor in the university’s School of Performing Arts. They will use high-resolution cameras and time-lapse technology to observe with the human eye plant movements. Movement data will then be converted to sound. Machine learning will be used to analyze the sounds and video footage to correlate health with sound. The findings will be used to drive the choice of stimuli such as sounds that can be fed back to plants to promote particular behavior.
In the future one might be able to catalog different patterns and understand if a specific sound means plants need more nitrogen or light, Zhao said. People working in indoor agriculture could gain another tool to monitor plant health.
“They wouldn’t even need to be in the building to understand plant-growth conditions needing to be adjusted,” he said.
Contact bzhao07@vt.edu for more information.