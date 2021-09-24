Researchers develop astaxanthin-rich corn

A new strategy for production of astaxanthin in corn has been developed by scientists from the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. Astaxanthin is commonly produced by marine microalgae. It's economically important in food and feed due to its strong antioxidant activity and color. The researchers selected corn as a platform to produce astaxanthin by enhancing how carotene is produced in corn plants.
The researchers used a regulated “source-flux-sink” strategy by simultaneously providing sufficient phytoene as substrates. They adjusted the metabolic knot to enforce the beta-carotene pathway, and chose the phytoene synthase gene – ZmPSY1 – from corn and the phytoene desaturase gene – PaCrtI – from Pantoea ananatis. They were combined with three pairs of beta-carotene hydroxylase genes and beta-carotene ketolase genes from a flowering plant, an alga and a yeast, respectively.
The steps increased production of astaxanthin in corn seeds to generate diverse astaxanthin-rich corn events. The bidirectional promoter generates compact vectors in size and synchronizes the paired genes' expression. A feeding trial involving laying hens showed that the astaxanthin-rich corn seed could be used as a reliable source of astaxanthin for the feed industry. The study was published in “Plant Biotechnology Journal.” Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “astaxanthin-rich maize” for more information.