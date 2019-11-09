Purdue University researchers recently found a way to remove lignin barriers to efficient conversion of woody biomass to biofuels such as ethanol. Their findings offer opportunities to increase biofuel production from crop-waste products and feedstocks that could be grown on marginal lands.
Lignin in plant-cell walls blocks access to plant carbohydrates that could be cleaved into sugars and fermented into biofuels. Other compounds that bond plant cells also block access to sugars for fermentation.
Purdue’s C3Bio Energy Frontier Research Center has worked for more than a decade to tailor bioenergy crops for chemical conversion to liquid-hydrocarbon fuels. Led by Maureen McCann, a Purdue professor of biological sciences, the C3Bio team has explored compounds other than lignin that must be overcome to make carbohydrates more accessible for fuel production.
Former Purdue chemist Mahdi Abu-Omar, and now a professor and Mellichamp Chair of Green Chemistry at the University of California-Santa Barbara, had discovered that using a nickel-carbon catalyst could help to remove lignin without degrading plant carbohydrates. But even with lignin removed the Purdue team had to break apart tightly connected plant cells so chemical catalysts or yeasts could do their jobs in the biofuel-production process.
Plant biologists Clint Chapple, a Purdue distinguished professor of biochemistry, and Rick Meilan, Purdue professor of molecular tree physiology, developed a genetically modified poplar tree. It contains greater than 90 percent S-lignin, which has weaker bonds with plant carbohydrates.
They also modified other poplar trees to allow for breakdown of rhamnogalacturonan, a pectin-like substance in a zone that bonds plant-cell walls. Meilan and McCann overexpressed genes that control production of rhamnogalacturonan lyase – RG-lyase. That enzyme degrades rhamnogalacturonan.
“Although rhamnogalacturonan is present at just 2 percent of the mass of the cell wall, removing it allows deconstruction of biomass particles into smaller clusters of cells,” McCann said. “That can provide energy savings when trees are shredded to particles for any conversion process."
With lignin removed the team treated poplar-wood particles with trifluoroacetic acid. That loosened tightly packed crystalline cellulose in plant-cell walls. The acid causes the cellulose to swell, making it easier to access glucose molecules for fermentation.
Other catalysts discovered by the C3Bio team could convert cellulose and other carbohydrates to chemicals that are substrates or precursors for liquid-hydrocarbon fuels.
The engineered poplars can’t currently be grown commercially as a feedstock because they’re genetically modified organisms. Government approvals would be needed to grow the trees for any purpose other than research. But the knowledge gained from them could be used in other crops, such as corn stover and switchgrass, modified through gene-editing technology. The research recently was published in “Plant Biotechnology Journal." Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/pbi.13271 and search for "Maureen McCann" for more information.