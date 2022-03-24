Researchers study how RNA may protect plants

Although ribonucleic acid – RNA – is usually thought of as a molecule that can direct cells to synthesize specific proteins, some RNAs serve other functions. A new research project will build on previous research to explore how plants secrete RNA and how it may help protect plants from infections caused by fungi and bacteria.
The project will be co-led by Blake Meyers of the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center and a professor in the division of plant sciences at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Also co-leading the project will be Patricia Baldrich, a research scientist at the Danforth Center; and Roger Innes, a professor of biology at Indiana University.
The Innes and Meyers laboratories recently discovered that the leaves of plants accumulate long non-coding RNAs, circular RNAs and small RNAs in spaces between cells and on their surfaces. The RNAs are bound to protein particles, which protects them against degradation.
The extracellular RNA is enriched in the post-transcriptional modification N6-methlyadenine. The modification might be required for secretion of RNA, according to the researchers. Analysis of the base sequences of plant extracellular RNAs revealed that the RNAs are diverse in sequence, but don’t appear to encode proteins. Many of these RNAs have a circular structure, which is unusual and was unanticipated.
The discovery of extracellular non-coding RNA in plants raises fundamental questions that the collaborative research project will address. Why do plants produce extracellular RNAs? Do they play a fundamental role in plant-microbe interactions? How do plants secrete RNA? What’s the function of the RNA? Are there specific extracellular RNAs that are broadly conserved across plant species? How are they secreted, and are post-transcriptional modifications central to this process?
“If our hypothesis is correct the research will enable generation of crop plants with improved immune systems that are more resistant to disease,” Meyers said.
The discoveries recently were described in The Plant Cell. Visit academic.oup.com/plcell and search for "sRNA- and circular RNA–protein complexes" for more information.