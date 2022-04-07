Researchers target fusarium-resistant wheat

Developing wheat with stronger resistance to fusarium head blight is the aim of a research team led by a University of Saskatchewan plant pathologist. The fungal disease shrivels kernels in the grain, causing severe losses in yield and quality.
The current problem with fusarium head blight is linked to growers’ preference for short plants; they want less plant and more seed. But researchers have found that the genes for short plants also are associated closely with genes for susceptibility to fusarium.
“So one part of the project is to try to find new dwarfing genes or somehow determine how to break that linkage and separate the genes,” said Randy Kutcher, a professor in the University of Saskatchewan-College of Agriculture and Bioresources and a plant pathologist at the university's Crop Development Center.
The second objective of the research is to see what’s happening inside the plants so that when plants become infected, researchers can understand changes in the plant metabolism. Researchers want to learn if fusarium head blight-resistant plants produce different compounds than susceptible plants.
To select plants that are less prone to disease, a doctoral student is using technology at the Canadian Light Source to study and image infected plants. The goal is to use the images to eventually develop bench-top equipment that can identify which kernels or wheat spikes are diseased. That’s currently a laborious, subjective and error-prone task that plant breeders and pathologists perform by visually rating thousands of plants and harvesting samples for fusarium head blight damage, according to Kutcher.
“By incorporating technology such as artificial intelligence and deep machine-learning to identify fusarium, we can develop a more consistent assessment process that we can initially offer to breeders and eventually the industry,” he said.
