Helping organic farmers to grow and increase the profitability of perennial-grain crops is the aim of researchers at Cornell University. Environmental benefits of perennial-grain crops have led to greater commercial interest in using their grains to make breads, cereals, beer and whiskey. Perennial grains have extensive root systems and don’t require annual tilling, which helps reduce soil erosion.
But poor yields for grains such as Kernza – the brand name for a version of intermediate wheatgrass – has led researchers to explore dual uses to increase profitability. Kernza also may be used as a forage.
Cornell University is a partner in a multi-institutional project to develop growing guidelines for farmers and to investigate dual uses for Kernza. The four-year project was awarded a $1.77 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Organic Research and Extension Initiative grant. Steve Culman, an agronomist at The Ohio State University, leads the project.
Matthew Ryan, an associate professor of soil and crop sciences at Cornell University, leads a subcontract on the grant. He and colleagues at the University of Minnesota and at The Land Institute in Kansas, where Kernza was developed, will develop management guidelines for farmers.
The researchers are exploring the practice of grazing beef cattle on Kernza plants in the spring, then letting the plants grow grain until harvest in August. After harvest animals could graze on the remaining grain straw. It has greater forage quality than wheat straw, Ryan said.
Kernza stalks also could be collected and stored for winter forage. While most annual grains dry from the bottom up, Kernza does the opposite. When farmers harvest the grain, they can cut it high, leaving green material that makes for usable forage.
Ryan and colleagues will share best practices for growing perennial grains, such as seeding rates, row spacing, fertilizer requirements and where to sell the crop.
Ryan and colleagues have partnered with Farmer Ground Flour, a farmer-owned mill, and Wide Awake Bakery, both in Trumansburg, New York, to mill Kernza flour, test bread recipes, and evaluate consumer interest.
Van Brunt Stillhouse, a whiskey and rum distiller in Brooklyn, New York, has used better-yielding perennial cereal rye that farmer Thor Oeschner grew in Newfield, New York. Van Brunt is making a limited run of 100-percent rye whiskey. Visit scs.cals.cornell.edu for more information.