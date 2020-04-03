A new “Resilient Wisconsin” initiative is providing tools and resources to Wisconsinites dealing with stress and mental-health challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are announcing Resilient Wisconsin in the middle of this pandemic because building resilience is how we will band together and grow as a state in the face of COVID-19,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said. “Resilience is not the absence of stress, but rather using tools to manage and adapt, and recover from that stress. Resilient Wisconsin is designed to help you learn, develop and use those tools.”
Resilient Wisconsin provides guidance to Wisconsinites looking for tools and resources to stay mentally healthy during the unprecedented crisis. Practicing self-care, staying connected and reducing stress when possible are the foundation of those tools. Specific action steps for each of those strategies can be found on the Resilient Wisconsin website.
“Some of these tools focus on caring for yourself,” said Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee. “In the face of intense challenges like the ones we face today with COVID-19, it can feel selfish to prioritize your own needs. But it’s not selfish; it’s self-care. And we need that self-care to deal with our stress and make it possible to care for others.”
The pandemic and the Safer at Home Order is a stressful time for all. But Resilient Wisconsin recognizes that some communities in the state are facing even more-heightened stressors. For that reason specific guidance is provided for first responders and medical professionals, parents and caregivers, people living with mental- and behavioral-health concerns, and mental- and behavioral-health providers. As Wisconsinites stay Safer at Home to help flatten the curve, everyone must continue to do his or her part to support each other.
“We encourage you to reach out and remember that being resilient does not need to mean being alone,” Evers said. “Even in this time of social distancing we all need to remember the importance of human connection.”
Palm emphasized that it’s okay to ask for help.
“Please if you are feeling unable to cope or having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, reach out for help right away,” she said. “Text HOPELINE to 741741 or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-TALK. And if you know others who are struggling, reach out to them.”
Visit resilient.wisconsin.gov for more information. Follow @DHSWI on Facebook or Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information.