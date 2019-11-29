An upcoming webinar will address dangerous exposures in agricultural work and the importance of respiratory-protective equipment for women. It will feature training tips and evidence-based resources for use in clinical practice and worker education. The primary audience for the program will be rural health-care providers, educators and agribusiness-safety managers. The webinar will be presented by Charlotte Halverson, clinical director of AgriSafe Network. The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 4. Visit agrisafe.org or call 866-312-3002 for more information.
