The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to 49 national conservation-practice standards. Proposed revisions are posted in the “Federal Register.” The comment period closes Apr. 23. There are proposals to several practices.
- Twelve agronomic practices for water quality and erosion control
- Two aquaculture practices
- Three forestry practices
- Six practices affecting waterways
- Five drainage-related practices
- Seven livestock-related practices
- Three energy and air-quality practices
- Eight water-conservation practices
- Three farm traffic-related practices
The 2018 Farm Bill required the Natural Resources Conservation Service to review all 169 existing national conservation practices. It did so to seek opportunities to increase flexibility and incorporate new technologies to help the nation’s farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners better protect natural resources on working lands.
As part of its review the Natural Resources Conservation Service is working to ensure as much as possible that standards used to conduct conservation practices are relevant to local agricultural, forestry and natural-resource needs. That involves specialty crops, native and managed pollinators, bioenergy-crop production and forestry. The Natural Resources Conservation Service stated that it plans to seek public comment on additional conservation practice standards through the “Federal Register” process throughout 2020.
When submitting comments please include the volume, date and page number of the "Federal Register." Visit regulations.gov and search for docket number NRCS-2020-0001 or nrcs.usda.gov and search for "Federal Register notices" or farmers.gov/farmbill for more information.