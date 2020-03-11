The American Farm Bureau Federation and INTL FCStone recently formed an agreement to offer Farm Bureau members exclusive discounts on FCStone’s agricultural risk-management tools. Eligible Farm Bureau members can receive several tools.
- Ten free trades each year when opening a new trading account
- A 20-percent discount on an annual subscription to Know-Risk Crop Marketing, with access to software tools and advisers
- Access to INTL FCStone’s Market Intelligence at reduced rates
- A 40-percent reduction in fees to attend market-outlook conferences and educational seminars focused on risk-management strategies.
Visit FB.org/FCStone for more information.