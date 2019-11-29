A robot designed to self-navigate and automatically prune roses and bushes has been developed by scientists in Europe. “Trimbot” has cameras and three-dimensional mapping technology to navigate gardens and perform precise cutting tasks.
Prototype robots could be used to maintain communal green spaces, support farmers and help people with mobility issues tend gardens, according to researchers at Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands. The researchers developed the robot’s trimming ability. They fitted five pairs of cameras and a flexible robotic arm to an automated lawnmower made by electronics company Bosch.
The battery-powered device is pre-programmed with an approximate outline of a garden to aid navigation. Researchers created algorithms that enable the robot as it trims to compare overgrown bushes with ideal final shapes.
The project was coordinated by researchers from the University of Edinburgh, and involved scientists from Wageningen University and Research as well as the Universities of Amsterdam, Groningen and Freiburg. ETH Zurich also collaborated. Visit youtube.com and search for oFQ8eU7ySOQ to watch a video about the robot’s development.