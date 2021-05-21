Robotic weeder uses artificial intelligence, lasers

Carbon Robotics recently introduced a line of third-generation autonomous weeders. The weeders use robotics, artificial intelligence and laser technology to drive through crop fields and identify, target and eliminate weeds. The robots’ lasers eradicate weeds through thermal energy without disturbing soil microbiology, according to Carbon Robotics.
The autonomous weeder has been designed for row crops. A single robot weeds between 15 acres and 20 acres per day, according to the company. The robots have undergone beta testing on specialty-crops farm, with crops, such as broccoli and onions. The company’s 2021 models have already sold out, but new models for the 2022 growing season are available for pre-order. Visit carbonrobotics.com for more information.