 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robotic weeder uses artificial intelligence, lasers

Robotic weeder uses artificial intelligence, lasers

Robotic weeder made by Carbon Robotics

An autonomous weeder uses robotics, artificial intelligence and laser technology to drive through fields and identify, target and eliminate weeds.

Carbon Robotics recently introduced a line of third-generation autonomous weeders. The weeders use robotics, artificial intelligence and laser technology to drive through crop fields and identify, target and eliminate weeds. The robots’ lasers eradicate weeds through thermal energy without disturbing soil microbiology, according to Carbon Robotics.

The autonomous weeder has been designed for row crops. A single robot weeds between 15 acres and 20 acres per day, according to the company. The robots have undergone beta testing on specialty-crops farm, with crops, such as broccoli and onions. The company’s 2021 models have already sold out, but new models for the 2022 growing season are available for pre-order. Visit carbonrobotics.com for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News