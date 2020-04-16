The novel coronavirus has continued its march across rural America. By Apr. 5 two-thirds of rural counties had at least one case. A little more than 200 rural counties have reported a death attributable to COVID-19. The accompanying map shows the spread of the virus and deaths as of Apr. 5.
- Orange – rural counties with cases of COVID-19 – 1,109 counties
- Red – rural counties with deaths – 203 counties
- Pink – urban with no cases – 61 counties
- Gray – urban with cases – 575 counties
- Black – urban with deaths – 528 counties
The figures likely under-represent the presence of the disease, according to a study by researchers at the University of Texas. They estimate that even in counties that report no COVID-19 cases, there’s a 9-percent chance that the virus is present. If a county has one case, the Texas researchers predict there is a 51-percent chance the virus is spreading throughout the county.
An additional 172 rural counties reported a case of coronavirus infection from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5. Only 665 — or about a third — of rural counties have yet to report a case of COVID-19. Only 61 urban counties — 5 percent of all metro counties – reported they have yet to find a COVID-19 case.
The number of reported cases continues to increase slightly faster in rural counties than in urban areas. From Apr. 3 to Apr. 5 cases in rural counties increased by 26 percent. Nationally COVID-19 cases increased by 22 percent in the same time period. There were 80 COVID-19-related deaths in rural counties reported for the weekend of April 3 to Apr. 5. Visit datawrapper.dwcdn.net/nHXok/2/ for more information.