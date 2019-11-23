Compeer Financial is accepting applications for its general-use grant through Dec. 4. The grant is offered by Compeer's giving program "Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America." The purpose of the grant is to fund programs and organizations whose work aligns with Compeer's mission of enriching agriculture and rural America.
Grant applicants may focus on several areas.
- educate young farmers
- maintain and improve rural-environment quality
- support the advancement of technology use
- enhance quality of life for farmers and rural communities
Entries located within Compeer Financial's 144-county territory are eligible for as much as $10,000 per year, with funds being awarded in 2020. Visit compeer.com or contact nora.nolden@compeer.com or 651-245-6804 for more information.