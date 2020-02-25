Hemp is technically legal in more than 45 states but proving that it isn’t marijuana requires testing by a licensed laboratory. So when law enforcement recently detained a truck carrying thousands of pounds of hemp near Amarillo, Texas, the driver spent weeks in jail awaiting confirmation the cargo was legal. Events such as that prompted Texas A&M University researchers to develop a scanner that tests for tetrahydrocannabinol – THC – levels.
Several states have made the distinction between hemp and marijuana based on a plant’s tetrahydrocannabinol level. It’s the main psychoactive agent in marijuana. If a plant contains less than 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol it’s designated hemp. Farmers wanting to produce industrial hemp need a way to know plants contain less than that threshold.
David Baltensperger, a professor of soil and crop sciences at Texas A&M University, worked with both farmers and police officers and understood the demand for a better tetrahydrocannabinol test.
Also at Texas A&M Dmitry Kurouski and his team had been using Raman spectroscopy to create quick, non-invasive tests for plant diseases and the nutritional content of food. The technique uses laser light to illuminate structures within materials. Each material’s scan is unique, akin to a fingerprint. Kurouski and his team used spectroscopy to create a test for tetrahydrocannabinol.
Lee Sanchez, a research assistant, and Charles Farber, a graduate student, both at Texas A&M had created a portable Raman scanner for previous studies. The researchers just needed a way to scan several marijuana and hemp plants to search for patterns in how Raman spectra differed.
Dozens of samples of marijuana and hemp were tested near Denver, where recreational marijuana is legal. Sanchez and Kurouski analyzed the collected spectra. A statistical analysis method found seven regions in the spectra that differed slightly among marijuana and hemp varieties. Taken together the readout in the regions distinguishes hemp and marijuana with 100 percent accuracy.
The team is looking to collaborate with industry to mass-produce the hemp scanner. Mass production could feasibly begin in two or three years, Kurouski said. The team also aims to create a similar test for cannabidiol. Farmers looking to grow hemp may want to know the amount of cannabidiol in their plants to better estimate their value.
The study also showed the scanner’s ability to distinguish among different varieties of hemp and marijuana. In the changing legal landscape thousands of varieties of cannabis exist, many of questionable quality.
The study recently was published in “RSC Advances.” Visit rsc.org and search for “Dmitry Kurouski” for more information.