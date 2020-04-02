Scholarships Awarded logo graphic

The Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2019 College Aggies Online program recently awarded more than $20,000 to students and clubs in scholarships. There are six students who earned first-, second- and third-place scholarships.

Sarah McNaughton of North Dakota State University and Cassie Perrin of Western Illinois University each earned first-place $2,500 scholarships.

Ciera Ballmer of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Kathryn Bosley of the State University of New York College of Agriculture and Technology each earned second-place $1,000 scholarships.

Katie Costanza of Louisiana State University and William Grant of Northwest Missouri State University both earned third-place $500 scholarships.

Visit animalagalliance.org/initiatives/college-aggies-online for more information.

The Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association recently awarded 12 scholarships to college students.

Ten Wisconsin students earned $1,000 scholarships.

  • Grace Link of Deerfield is studying agricultural communications at Iowa State University.
  • Benjamin Bruss of Markesan is studying dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
  • Brandon Biese of Chilton is studying dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
  • Collin Wussow of Cecil is studying agricultural business at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
  • Jillian Tyler of Granton is studying agricultural education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
  • Abigail George of Mondovi is studying ag business and ag marketing-communications at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
  • Clarisa Cleven of Kendall is studying agricultural education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
  • Molly Minder of Browntown is studying agribusiness at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
  • Tara Liegel of Loganville is studying accounting and finance at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
  • Max Dach of Viroqua is studying animal science and livestock and meat production at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Two students earned $750 scholarships.

  • Brooklynn Hollis of German Valley, Illinois, is studying dairy science at Highland Community College.
  • Brandon Gilbertson of Elk Mound, Wisconsin, is studying dairy science at Northeast Iowa Community College.

Visit www.equitycoop.com for more information.

The National Dairy Herd Information Association Scholarship Committee recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to 14 high school seniors and college students.

  • Jared Baudhuin of Brussels, Wisconsin
  • Dylan Duncan of Meadville, Pennsylvania
  • Tessa Flournoy of Orland, California
  • Chelsie Fuller of Newark Valley, New York
  • Grace Haase of Somerset, Wisconsin
  • Ross Herber of Utica, Minnesota
  • Brooklynn Hollis of German Valley, Illinois
  • Mary Holtz of Maquoketa, Iowa
  • Shelby Kuechle of Eden Valley, Minnesota
  • Laura Littrell of St. Johnsville, New York
  • Calissa Lubben of Edgerton, Minnesota
  • Justin Thomforde of Goodhue, Minnesota
  • Sanne de Bruijn of Vicksburg, Michigan
  • Tyler Schroepfer of Birnamwood, Wisconsin

Visit www.dhia.org/scholarship.asp for more information.