The Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2019 College Aggies Online program recently awarded more than $20,000 to students and clubs in scholarships. There are six students who earned first-, second- and third-place scholarships.
Sarah McNaughton of North Dakota State University and Cassie Perrin of Western Illinois University each earned first-place $2,500 scholarships.
Ciera Ballmer of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Kathryn Bosley of the State University of New York College of Agriculture and Technology each earned second-place $1,000 scholarships.
Katie Costanza of Louisiana State University and William Grant of Northwest Missouri State University both earned third-place $500 scholarships.
Visit animalagalliance.org/initiatives/college-aggies-online for more information.
The Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association recently awarded 12 scholarships to college students.
Ten Wisconsin students earned $1,000 scholarships.
- Grace Link of Deerfield is studying agricultural communications at Iowa State University.
- Benjamin Bruss of Markesan is studying dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
- Brandon Biese of Chilton is studying dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
- Collin Wussow of Cecil is studying agricultural business at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
- Jillian Tyler of Granton is studying agricultural education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
- Abigail George of Mondovi is studying ag business and ag marketing-communications at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
- Clarisa Cleven of Kendall is studying agricultural education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
- Molly Minder of Browntown is studying agribusiness at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
- Tara Liegel of Loganville is studying accounting and finance at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
- Max Dach of Viroqua is studying animal science and livestock and meat production at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Two students earned $750 scholarships.
- Brooklynn Hollis of German Valley, Illinois, is studying dairy science at Highland Community College.
- Brandon Gilbertson of Elk Mound, Wisconsin, is studying dairy science at Northeast Iowa Community College.
Visit www.equitycoop.com for more information.
The National Dairy Herd Information Association Scholarship Committee recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to 14 high school seniors and college students.
- Jared Baudhuin of Brussels, Wisconsin
- Dylan Duncan of Meadville, Pennsylvania
- Tessa Flournoy of Orland, California
- Chelsie Fuller of Newark Valley, New York
- Grace Haase of Somerset, Wisconsin
- Ross Herber of Utica, Minnesota
- Brooklynn Hollis of German Valley, Illinois
- Mary Holtz of Maquoketa, Iowa
- Shelby Kuechle of Eden Valley, Minnesota
- Laura Littrell of St. Johnsville, New York
- Calissa Lubben of Edgerton, Minnesota
- Justin Thomforde of Goodhue, Minnesota
- Sanne de Bruijn of Vicksburg, Michigan
- Tyler Schroepfer of Birnamwood, Wisconsin
Visit www.dhia.org/scholarship.asp for more information.