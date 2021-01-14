Scholarships to organic conference offered

Scholarships are being offered to attend the Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference on Organic and Sustainable Farming. The virtual event combines five conferences.
- Organic Grain Resource and Information Network Organic Grain Conference
- Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service Organic Farming Conference
- GrassWorks Grazing Conference
- Midwest Organic Pork Conference
- Organic Vegetable Production Conference
The conference features a track of workshops specific to organic-grain production. The event will feature more than 70 exhibitors such as suppliers, grain buyers and certifiers.
The scholarship application closes Jan. 20. The Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference on Organic and Sustainable Farming will be held Feb. 22-27. Visit bit.ly/GrowStrongerScholarship for more information.