 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scholarships to organic conference offered

Scholarships to organic conference offered

Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference on Organic & Sustainable Farming -- MOSES 2021 logo

Scholarships are being offered to attend the Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference on Organic and Sustainable Farming. The virtual event combines five conferences.

  • Organic Grain Resource and Information Network Organic Grain Conference
  • Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service Organic Farming Conference
  • GrassWorks Grazing Conference
  • Midwest Organic Pork Conference
  • Organic Vegetable Production Conference

The conference features a track of workshops specific to organic-grain production. The event will feature more than 70 exhibitors such as suppliers, grain buyers and certifiers.

The scholarship application closes Jan. 20. The Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference on Organic and Sustainable Farming will be held Feb. 22-27. Visit bit.ly/GrowStrongerScholarship for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News