The Alliance of Crop, Soil and Environmental Science Societies recently appointed Nicholas Goeser as CEO. He will be responsible for the administration and coordination of the alliance and its founding members – the American Society of Agronomy, the Crop Science Society of America and the Soil Science Society of America. He also will serve as the secretary and treasurer of the Agronomic Science Foundation.
Goeser previously served as vice-president at both the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance and the National Corn Growers Association. He led programs in the areas of research, water quality, soil health, climate change and carbon approaches. He also launched and helped develop the Soil Health Partnership. He was that organization’s first director. He also has held technology-development roles within the corn- and soybean-seed and vegetable-production industries.
Goeser earned a master’s degree in agronomy and a doctorate degree in horticulture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He succeeds Ellen Bergfeld who had served as the alliance’s CEO for 16 years. Visit myacsess.org for more information.