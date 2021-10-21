Scientific consensus counters false beliefs on GMOs

14
Informing people of a scientific consensus opposing their false beliefs, especially about genetically modified foods, can help to correct those beliefs. The strategy can be beneficial in campaigns to counter misinformation about the benefits of the foods, according to researchers at Radboud University in the Netherlands.
The researchers investigated if helping people understand and identify scientific consensus at first could help lead them to better scientific understanding. The researchers used an online crowdsourcing platform to select 1,500 participants from the United States who believed that genetically modified food is worse for a person's health than non-genetically modified food. The participants were then presented with an infographic about the value of scientific consensus and how to identify it. Afterward they were asked to read a news article about a scientific consensus that contradicted their beliefs.
Through data analyses the researchers found strong evidence that the two-step communication strategy was successful in correcting misinterpretations. Their research demonstrated that empowering people to understand and identify scientific consensus can help to better correct a false belief. They concluded that communicating scientific consensus, paired with science-communication campaigns focused on boosting understanding and identification of scientific consensus, is an effective beginning for strategies to counteract scientific misinformation. The study recently was published in “Psychological Science.” Visit journals.sagepub.com and search for “Boosting Understanding and Identification of Scientific Consensus” for more information.