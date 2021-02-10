 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scientists find ethanol nearly halves emissions

Scientists find ethanol nearly halves emissions

Renewable Fuels Association logo

Using corn ethanol instead of gasoline reduces greenhouse-gas emissions by about half, according to recent findings by scientists from Harvard University, Tufts University and Environmental Health & Engineering Inc.

Corn ethanol’s carbon intensity is 46 percent less than the average carbon intensity of gasoline, according to the scientists. The study credits recent efficiency improvements and adoption of new technologies for the steady reduction in the lifecycle carbon intensity of corn ethanol. The new study will be published in an upcoming issue of “Environmental Research Letters,” Visit ethanolrfa.org/reports/ethanol-the-environment/ for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News