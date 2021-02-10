Scientists find ethanol nearly halves emissions

Using corn ethanol instead of gasoline reduces greenhouse-gas emissions by about half, according to recent findings by scientists from Harvard University, Tufts University and Environmental Health & Engineering Inc.
Corn ethanol’s carbon intensity is 46 percent less than the average carbon intensity of gasoline, according to the scientists. The study credits recent efficiency improvements and adoption of new technologies for the steady reduction in the lifecycle carbon intensity of corn ethanol. The new study will be published in an upcoming issue of “Environmental Research Letters,” Visit ethanolrfa.org/reports/ethanol-the-environment/ for more information.