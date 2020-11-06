“Futureproofing” crops against climate change and crop-production shortages is the goal of a team of plant scientists in the United Kingdom.
Scientists from Durham University will lead the research into how plants adapt to their environments. The scientists will work with researchers from the universities of Nottingham, Cambridge and Liverpool.
Plant adaptation to stresses such as heat, salinity and water scarcity is partly dependent on a process that modifies proteins called small ubiquitin-like modifier – SUMO. The scientists have shown that manipulating small ubiquitin-like modification of certain proteins can help plants to survive and flourish in harsh environments.
“Understanding how protein–modification-control adaptive responses in plants will have huge implications for agriculture,” said Ari Sadanandom, a professor of biosciences at Durham University and project leader. “By understanding the ‘SUMO code,’ we hope to help researchers and breeders edit and rewrite the code to develop crops that are futureproofed against climate changes.”
The research brings together research expertise in bioimaging, protein biochemistry and computational biology. The team has been working together for a number of years following original discoveries about the protein-modification system in plants.