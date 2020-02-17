The seed-coating market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 8.5 percent and reach a projected value of $3 billion by 2025. Quality, appearance and nutritive value of seeds are key factors driving growth of the seed-coating market, according to MarketsandMarkets. Seed coatings help to increase the value of seeds by enhancing their appearance and improving flowability through planters.
Seed coatings may be comprised of polymers, colorants, active ingredients, pellets, minerals or other additives. Seed-coating polymers are widely used as polymer gels and super-absorbent polymer gels. The market analysis features profiles of industry players such as BASF, Bayer AG, Clariant AG and Croda International Plc. Visit marketsandmarkets.com and search for "seed coating materials" for more information.