The Disaster Set-Aside loan provision, normally used in the wake of natural disasters, is being expanded. The expansion will allow farmers with U.S. Department of Agriculture farm loans who are affected by COVID-19 to have their next payment set aside. In some cases the USDA’s Farm Service Agency may also set aside a second payment for farmers who have already had one payment set aside because of a prior designated disaster.
Farm Service Agency direct-loan borrowers will receive a letter with details of the expanded Disaster Set-Aside authorities. That includes the possible set-aside of annual operating loans and explanations of additional loan-servicing options.
The set-aside payment’s due date is moved to the final maturity date of the loan or extended to as many as 12 months in the case of an annual operating loan. Any principal set-aside will continue to accrue interest until it’s repaid.
The Farm Service Agency previously announced it was relaxing the loan-making process and adding flexibilities for servicing direct and guaranteed loans to provide credit to producers in need. Direct-loan applicants and borrowers are encouraged to contact their Farm Service Agency county office to discuss loan-making and servicing flexibilities. Customers participating in the agency’s guaranteed-loan programs are encouraged to contact their lender. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for more information.