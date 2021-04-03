Short-lived species sensitive to climate change

Plant species with a short generation duration are more threatened by the effects of climate change than long-lived species, according to a team of researchers in Germany. Plant characteristics such as generation duration enable predictions to be made about climate vulnerability. That knowledge could help assess which plant species should be prioritized for protection, they said.
The German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research brought together the researchers who compiled global studies on plants that quantify population growth rate. They examined change in population sizes depending on precipitation and temperature.
"We were able to show that generation time is a useful indicator of a species' susceptibility to climate change," said Aldo Compagnoni, a postdoctoral researcher at the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research and the Martin Luther University Hall-Wittenberg.
The scientists found that plants with a short lifespan survive extreme climates more poorly than long-lived species. They also found that the amount of precipitation is the main limiting factor. It had three times greater impact on population size than temperature.
Tiffany Knight, a professor in the Center for Environmental Research at the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research, said, “While we only have long-term population data for a small subset of plant species, we can estimate the approximate generation time for most. This is an important first step in determining the risk of species extinction from climate change on a global level."
But there isn’t enough data yet for general statements on a global level. The scientists found suitable long-term data sets for just 62 of the total 350,000 plant species on Earth. The majority of species they studied are in the temperate zones of the United States and Western Europe. To be make reliable predictions about the consequences of climate change for all regions of the world and all known species, new population-ecological research on woody-plant species and plants in the tropics is necessary, the authors said.
The study recently was published in “Nature Communications.” Visit nature.com and search for “Herbaceous perennial plants with short generation time have stronger responses to climate anomalies than those with longer generation time” for more information.