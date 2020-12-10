Signaling-molecule discovery could lead to hardier crops

Signaling molecules known to trigger symbiosis between plants and soil bacteria also are used by fungi to communicate with each other. As researchers study how the signals regulate fungal growth, their understanding could inform development of hardier crops and treatments for fungal diseases in plants and humans.
The molecules are called lipo-chitooligosaccharides. They’re used by bacteria to form nodules on plant roots where bacteria convert atmospheric nitrogen into a form that fuels plant growth. Researchers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory demonstrated that diverse species across the fungal kingdom also produced the molecules, which play roles in shaping fungal communities.
Preliminary findings indicate that the molecules benefit fungi associated with plants but not those that don’t interact with plants, said Jessy Labbe, a cellular and molecular fungal geneticist at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
“This inspires questions about how we might use the mechanisms to our benefit,” he said.
The study recently was published in “Nature Communications.” Visit nature.com and search for "Lipo-chitooligosaccharides as regulatory signals" for more information.
