The global smart agriculture market is forecast to be valued at $18 billion by the end of 2025, according to Million Insights, a market analysis distributor. Smart agriculture involves internet-of-things technology, cloud services, global-positioning systems and big data. Agricultural robots and livestock biometrics are among technologies progressively being acknowledged by the agriculture industry to save labor costs, and capitalize on profitability, production and sustainability.
Smart agriculture consists of collecting and analyzing information, harvesting with greater accuracy, and mechanization. It also involves the use of microcontrollers, cameras, sensors, actuators and connectivity to remotely control agricultural processes with smart devices.
Increasing costs of manual labor combined with scarcity of manual labor for farming has driven greater demand for smart agriculture. Increased mechanization of agricultural processes and incorporation of innovative equipment to increase food production also are helping to drive the market. Market growth is attributed to an increasing necessity to observe livestock, according to the analyst.
But greater primary investment limits development of the smart agriculture market, the market analyst stated. Lack of technical understanding also could constrain development of the global market.
Matters related to data accumulation and administration plus the absence of standardization in the smart-farming market are being addressed by the industry’s major players. That's expected to restrain development of the market in the nearby future, according to Million Insights. Big data and the combination of smartphone with software and hardware uses are expected to provide possible openings for companies in forthcoming years. Visit millioninsights.com/industry-reports/smart-agriculture-farming-market for more information.