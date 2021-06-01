‘Smart’ legume decisions raise hopes

Legume plants can make "smart" management decisions when interacting with symbiotic bacteria to harness nitrogen from the atmosphere. Better understanding of the interactions could help advance sustainable agriculture, according to an international research team led by the University of Oxford.
About 80 percent of the Earth’s atmosphere is comprised of nitrogen. But it’s in a form that makes it unavailable to plants. Legumes have a symbiotic relationship with soil bacteria, enabling them to fix nitrogen from the atmosphere into a form plants can use.
Legume plants host nitrogen-fixing bacteria in root nodules, but the bacteria demand sugar from the plant in exchange for the nitrogen they supply. The researchers showed that legumes can detect different bacterial partners available and then provide sugar only to the best strains.
While it was already known that some plants stop investing in bacteria that provide no nitrogen by cutting their sugar supply, researchers have now discovered how legumes make more subtle investment decisions.
“We’ve shown that the plant has an even finer control of nitrogen-fixing bacterial ‘guests’ in that it can recognize if a strain is relatively better than another,” said Euan James, co-author of the study and a research assistant in the ecological sciences department of the United Kingdom’s James Hutton Institute. “If a pea grower inoculates a crop with an elite bacterial strain in fields where current strains are underperforming, the plant can reject the nodules in favor of supporting nodules formed by the elite strain.
“In practical terms the findings give us more confidence that bacterial inoculants for pea and faba bean plants will produce the same result in a real-life field setting.”
The study was published in “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.” Visit pnas.org and search for “Conditional sanctioning in a legume–Rhizobium mutualism” for more information.