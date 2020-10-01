An integrated soil-carbon measurement and monitoring system called the DeepC System will be developed by the Soil Health Institute. It is expected to provide standardized carbon-sequestration monitoring needs for carbon markets.
The system will feature in-field measurement tools, an optimized spatial-sampling algorithm, and machine learning that leverages national soil-spectroscopy libraries. Users will be able to obtain rapid measurements of soil-carbon stock. The technology is expected to benefit farmers by reducing the time and cost for measuring soil carbon, which would support participation in carbon markets, said Cristine Morgan, chief scientific officer at the Soil Health Institute.
"Soil probes with sensors that proximally measure carbon concentration and bulk density of the soil are an ideal way to measure carbon stock and change along the soil profile,” she said.
The institute recently was awarded $3.25 million from the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy to develop the system. Visit soilhealthinstitute.org for more information.