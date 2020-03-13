Eleven southeastern Minnesota farmers devoted to soil health recently were named farmer-to-farmer consultants by the Land Stewardship Project. They have direct experiences with no-till, cover cropping and rotational grazing.
The consultants are using various practices to increase soil organic matter and microbiology, water infiltration, carbon in the soil, and profits and yields. They’re also working to reduce erosion and input costs. Consultations are offered via telephone or in person.
Contact lnichols@landstewardshipproject.org or 507-523-3366. The Land Stewardship Project will work to match farmers and consultants. Visit landstewardshipproject.org/lspsoilbuilders/soilhealthconsultants for more information.