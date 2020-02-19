Two March workshops offered by the Land Stewardship Project are entitled “From Entomology to Economics: Building Soil Health with Jonathan Lundgren.” Lundgren is an agroecologist, entomologist and beekeeper. A graduate of the University of Illinois, he was a scientist for 11 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. His research and educational programs focus on assessing the ecological risk of pest-management strategies and developing long-term solutions for regenerative food systems. With his family and laboratory team he began Blue Dasher Farm in 2016 in South Dakota. The farm raises livestock, crops and bees.
The workshops will each include a farmer panel. One will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, Minnesota. The other will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at the Lion’s Community Center, 105 Broadway St., Goodhue, Minnesota. Cost is $15 per person – or $10 for an additional farm partner and $30 per family, which includes a noon meal. Register by March 3. Visit landstewardshipproject.org or contact 507-523-3366 or aromano@landstewardshipproject.org for more information.