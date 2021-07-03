Soil protists gain respect

Among the large cast of microbial players, bacteria have long been stealing the spotlight. But the single-celled organisms known as protists are finally receiving the attention they deserve. A new study detailing the relationships between soil-dwelling protists and developing plants shows that protists respond to plant signals much like bacteria do.
“Protists represent a new frontier in the study of soil-microbial ecology,” said Javier Ceja Navarro, a research scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the study’s lead author. “They must be included in microbial studies aiming to understand how microbes interact with plants.”
Protists are a category assigned to any single-celled eukaryotic organism – an organism whose cells contain a nucleus – that isn’t a plant, fungi or animal. The diverse group of more than 200,000 species encompasses amoebas, diatoms, dinoflagellates, slime molds and various parasites.
Protists are known to control soil-microbial dynamics and nutrient cycling by feeding on other microbes. Although there is knowledge about their interactions with other members of the soil microbiome, little is known about how protists respond to changes in their environment.
Navarro and his team grew switchgrass from seedlings at two large-scale field sites. They also took samples of the soil surrounding the roots of plants at different stages of growth. They used next-generation sequencing to identify the types of protists present in each sample and the abundance of each species.
“As plants grow the cells in their roots release metabolites that send signals to the surrounding soil environment,” said Jennifer Pett-Ridge, a senior staff scientist from the Berkeley Laboratory. “We saw that protist communities shift and change in response to the plant’s effects – in a manner that is similar to what we’ve observed for bacterial communities.”
Navarro said that future studies focused on understanding the mechanisms of plant establishment in soil will need to consider protists as a key part of the plant microbiome.
“Ignoring protists in terrestrial ecological studies will result in a big knowledge gap that will make our understanding of the environmental microbiome incomplete,” he said.
The study recently was published in “Microbiome.” Visit microbiomejournal.biomedcentral.com and search for “protist diversity” for more information.